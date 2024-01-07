Tipp slump to defeat after late points secure Waterford victory in Dungarvan

Two late Waterford points, deep into stoppage time, granted the Déise a valuable victory over Tipperary in the second round of the Munster Hurling League this afternoon in Dungarvan.

Tipp arrived in Fraher field with an experimental starting XV and struggled for long periods of the first-half, which Davy Fitzgerald’s team dominated.

However, a second-half resurgence, helped by a Seán Ryan goal, put Tipp back in contention in the latter stages but ultimately, it was Waterford who secured victory – their second win in succession following a triumph over Kerry midweek.

The final score in Dungarvan was Waterford 1-22, Tipperary 1-20.