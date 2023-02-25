Tipp senior hurling team take on Dublin this evening in Croke Park

The Tipperary senior hurling team are looking to make it three wins from three in the league this evening.

Liam Cahill takes his side to Croke Park to play Dublin, with throw-in set for 5pm.

Among the most eye catching of the seven changes from the team that beat Kilkenny, is the move of Bryan O’Mara to full back.

Speaking on Across The Line, former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer believes the Holycross man has all the attributes needed for the position:

“He is a real leader.

“I think if you’re a goalkeeper, a full back, a centre back, you need to be able to talk.

“You need to be able to talk to the lads beside you, the lads in front of you, you need to be nearly like the quarterback of an American Football team and he certainly does have that.

“He certainly has all the attributes to play full back and play such an important role and such an important position.

“Whether that will be fully unleashed this year remains to be seen.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game from 5pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colaiste Pobail – Roscrea College of Further Ediucation.