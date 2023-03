The Tipperary senior hurlers are on the road this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side are in Corrigan Park in Belfast to play Antrim in the final group stage game of the National Hurling League.

The Premier are already guaranteed top spot in Division 1B and will find out their semi-final opponents this afternoon.

Throw-in today in Belfast is at 1.45pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.