Tipp senior hurlers in search of a place in Munster final today

The Tipperary senior hurlers will be looking to book a place in this year’s Munster final today.

Liam Cahill’s side welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium in their final round robin game, with throw-in set for 4pm.

A win for the Premier will guarantee Tipp a place in the Munster final on June 11th to play Clare.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Declan Fanning says Tipp must have the right attitude today:

“I think it’s a game where Tipperary just have to go in and do their job, be ruthless.

“They can’t have one eye on a Munster final because they ain’t in it.

“They can’t be too worried about what Waterford have brought to the championship so far, they’ve really just got to be worried about themselves and getting another performance.

“I think if Tipperary come out and give a performance like they have so far, I think the result looks after itself, no matter what Waterford bring to this game on Sunday.”

We'll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.