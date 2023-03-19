Tipp senior hurlers defeat Antrim in final group stage game of National Hurling League

The Tipperary senior hurlers had a successful trip to Belfast this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side were in Corrigan Park for a meeting with Antrim in the final group stage game of the National Hurling League.

Despite having already booked a top spot in Division 1B, the Premier were in it to win it and defeated Saffron County on a scoreline of 4-28 to 2-16.

Mark Kehoe set the tone for Tipp with a goal in the first five minutes of the game, and this was followed by goals from Conor Bowe, Pauric Campion, and Sean Ryan.