Tipp Senior Camogie team set up tense closing day clash with Cork

Tipperary are in a four-way hunt for two knockout places in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

After a slow start in Group 1 with two draws and a defeat, the Premier County women responded with a dramatic late win over Wexford last weekend.

They need a win away to Cork in two weeks time, but even that may not be enough to finish in the top-three if other scores don’t go their way.

The win over Wexford wasn’t available to watch online last weekend.

Former Tipp player and current Tipp Camogie PRO, Geraldine Kinane, was asked on Extra Time last night whether greater efforts need to be made by the Camogie Association to stream these Championship games:

“Tipperary Camogie, in fairness, have invested in streaming equipment. We stream every game at home in the county camogie grounds because we’re set up to do it there.

“It’s a pity it wasn’t streamed down in Wexford and I think the Camogie Association need to follow the LGFA and get as much coverage of all these games as possible.

“I think every Senior Championship game, everybody should be able to see it.”

The full interview with Geraldine on last night’s Extra Time can be heard below from the 29.35 mark: