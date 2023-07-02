Tipp senior camogie team through to All-Ireland quarter-final

Tipperary will play Antrim in the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final next weekend.

That’s after Denis Kelly’s side earned a draw against All-Ireland champions Kilkenny yesterday on a final score of Tipp 1-11 Kilkenny 2-08.

Tipp’s goal came in the first half from Roisín Howard and the result meant the Premier topped the group.

However, instead of been drawn straight to a semi-final, Tipp were drawn against Antrim in a quarter-final, with that game taking place in Croke Park at 3.30pm on Saturday.

The game will be the curtain raiser for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Galway and Limerick.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary premier junior team were drawn straight through to the All-Ireland Premier Junior camogie semi-finals.