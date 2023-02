A Tipp school has made it to the final of the Paddy Drummond Cup.

Tipp Town’s Abbey CBS took on Sligo’s St. Attracta’s Community School in today’s All-Ireland Senior Football B Semi-Final.

The full-time score was Abbey CBS’s 2-7 St. Attracta’s 13 points, which then went to extra time.

The full-time score after extra time was Abbey CBS 3-10, St. Attracta’s 19 points.

The Tipperary side beat Sligo 3-0 on penalties in the end.