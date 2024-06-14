Tipp Minors Understand Stern Test Ahead In All Ireland Semi Final – Woodlock

The Tipperary minor hurlers are ready for a stern test in their All Ireland semi final this weekend

The young Premier men face Galway in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 2pm this Saturday.

Manager James Woodlock has named the same Starting XV as their last outing.

Tipperary progressed to the semis after beating Clare in the Munster final last month while the Tribesman defeated Dublin in the quarter finals.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager James Woodlock says the player understand the challenge that faces them tomorrow.

“The crop of players we have now have justifiably earned their right to be in an All Ireland semifinal, but they also know that there’s a big job ahead of them and they know what they have to do to come out at the right side,” Woodlock says.

“It’s all to play for. We’re under no illusions the test that lies ahead and Galway are really good outfit, I’ve never heard of a poor Galway team. We’ve seen them a couple of times and they’re in good shape.”

You can listen to the extended version of that interview on Across the Line tonight at 6pm with Stephen Gleeson.

TippFM will also have live coverage and analysis of that game in association with John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick on Suir.