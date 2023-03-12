Tipp minor camogie team get All-Ireland campaign underway today

The Tipperary minor camogie team get their All-Ireland campaign underway today.
John Ryan’s side take on Kilkenny in the opening round of the ‘A’ championship.
The format of the competition sees the group of six play a round robin, with the top four team going to the semi-finals.
Throw-in today is at 2pm in Thomastown GAA, Co. Kilkenny.
The full team for today’s championship clash:
1. Kacey Meehan – Brian Borus
2. Aoife Bourke – Clonoulty Rossmore
3. Alison Fitzgerald – Holycross Ballycahill
4. Paula Quirke – Boherlan Dualla
5. Shauna Heffernan – Eire Og Annacarty
6. Sarah Corcoran – Moycarkey Borris
7. Niamh Franks – Shannon Rovers
8. Kate Ferncombe – Clonoulty Rossmore
9. Kate Ralph – Moycarkey Borris
10. Danielle Ryan – Eire Og Annacarty
11. Celine Guinan – Shannon Rovers
12. Danielle Ryan – Boherlan Dualla
13. Anna Murphy – Boherlan Dualla
14. Caithlyn Treacy – Moneygall
15. Lucy Purcell – Thurles Sarsfield
16. Molly O’Dwyer – Moycarkey Borris
16. Aoife Mellerick – Newport Ballinahinch
18. Éabha Dolan – Moyle Rovers
19. Rebecca O’Mara – Thurles Sarsfield
20. Hazel Brennan – Moyle Rovers
21. Ciara Shelly – Moycarkey Borris
22. Emer Dwan – Cashel King Cormacs
23. Áine Finn – Newport Ballinahinch
24. Ellen Browne – Knockavilla Donaskeigh K
25. Ali O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonagh’s
26. Sophie Maher – Clonoulty Rossmore
27. Lisa Blair – Cashel King Cormacs
28. Robbyn Fitzgerald – Holycross Ballycahill
29. Meabh Ryan – Holycross Ballycahill
30. Jennifer Heffernan – Eire Og Annacarty
31. Orla Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore
32. Ellie Franklin – Moyle Rovers
33. Helen Cleere – Gortnahoe Glengoole
34. Bronagh Kenneally – Moneygall
35. Hazel Ryan – Slieve Felim Raparees