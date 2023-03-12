Tipp minor camogie team get All-Ireland campaign underway today

The Tipperary minor camogie team get their All-Ireland campaign underway today.

John Ryan’s side take on Kilkenny in the opening round of the ‘A’ championship.

The format of the competition sees the group of six play a round robin, with the top four team going to the semi-finals.

Throw-in today is at 2pm in Thomastown GAA, Co. Kilkenny.

The full team for today’s championship clash:

1. Kacey Meehan – Brian Borus

2. Aoife Bourke – Clonoulty Rossmore

3. Alison Fitzgerald – Holycross Ballycahill

4. Paula Quirke – Boherlan Dualla

5. Shauna Heffernan – Eire Og Annacarty

6. Sarah Corcoran – Moycarkey Borris

7. Niamh Franks – Shannon Rovers

8. Kate Ferncombe – Clonoulty Rossmore

9. Kate Ralph – Moycarkey Borris

10. Danielle Ryan – Eire Og Annacarty

11. Celine Guinan – Shannon Rovers

12. Danielle Ryan – Boherlan Dualla

13. Anna Murphy – Boherlan Dualla

14. Caithlyn Treacy – Moneygall

15. Lucy Purcell – Thurles Sarsfield

16. Molly O’Dwyer – Moycarkey Borris

16. Aoife Mellerick – Newport Ballinahinch

18. Éabha Dolan – Moyle Rovers

19. Rebecca O’Mara – Thurles Sarsfield

20. Hazel Brennan – Moyle Rovers

21. Ciara Shelly – Moycarkey Borris

22. Emer Dwan – Cashel King Cormacs

23. Áine Finn – Newport Ballinahinch

24. Ellen Browne – Knockavilla Donaskeigh K

25. Ali O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonagh’s

26. Sophie Maher – Clonoulty Rossmore

27. Lisa Blair – Cashel King Cormacs

28. Robbyn Fitzgerald – Holycross Ballycahill

29. Meabh Ryan – Holycross Ballycahill

30. Jennifer Heffernan – Eire Og Annacarty

31. Orla Ryan – Clonoulty Rossmore

32. Ellie Franklin – Moyle Rovers

33. Helen Cleere – Gortnahoe Glengoole

34. Bronagh Kenneally – Moneygall

35. Hazel Ryan – Slieve Felim Raparees