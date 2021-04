Tipp athlete Seán Mockler has been included in the Irish team travelling to Croatia next month for the European Throwing Cup.

Ireland is fielding a team of four senior and four under-23 athletes, with the Two-Mile-Borris man Seán representing Ireland as an under-23 in the Men’s Hammer.

The European Throwing Cup takes place in Split, Croatia on May 8th and 9th, with competition across Discus, Hammer, Javelin and Shot Put.

Seán is a member of the Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club.