Tipp man elected new Chair of Munster Council

A Tipperary man has been elected as the new Chair of the Munster Council.

Templederry club man Ger Ryan was elected in The Dome at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening, taking the post previously held by Limerick’s Liam Lenihan.

Ryan had previously served as Vice-Chairman, a position which will now be filled by Kerry’s Tim Murphy.

Ryan gained experience in GAA administration through multiple roles within Tipperary including County Board PRO and Chair of the Tipperary Supporters Club.

Current County Board Chair, Joe Kennedy, says “Ger has been a very capable officer at club, county and provincial level and (has) no doubt that he will continue his great work as Munster Council Chairman.”