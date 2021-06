Tipperary’s Ladies National Football League relegation-playoff with Westmeath has been fixed for this Sunday afternoon.

They’ll take on the Lake County in Banagher, Offaly at 2pm, in what will prove a headache for Tipperary’s dual players.

Róisín Howard and Orla O’Dwyer are also members of the Tipp camogie panel, who face Kilkenny at 1pm in Nowlan Park in the League semi-finals.