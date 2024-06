The Tipperary Ladies Footballers have missed out on the knockout stages of the All Ireland championship.

They needed to avoid defeat against Meath in their 3rd round game to stay in the competition.

But they lost out away to 2021 and 2022 champions Meathat Pairc Tailteann in Navan

The Full Time score was 2-15(21) to 2-12(18) to the home side.

The tipp goal from play was scored by Anna Rose Kennedy after 9 minutes.