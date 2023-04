The Tipperary Ladies Footballers have been beaten in their Munster championship campaign opener.

Peter Creedon’s team faced Cork today for their opening round clash.

They welcomed the Rebel County to Cahir, where they beat the Premier on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-14.

This year’s Munster championship is run on a round robin with Tipperary, Cork, Waterford, and Kerry, with the top two teams going to the Munster final.