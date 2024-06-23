Tipperary Ladies Footballers seek result against Meath to make All Ireland knockouts

Today will be do-or-die in the senior championship for the Tipperary Ladies Footballers.

After a strong draw against League champions, Armagh two weeks ago, Peter Creedon’s side will only need to avoid defeat against Meath to progress to the knockout stages of the championship.

but the 2022 and 2021 All Ireland champions will be tough opponents

Throw in is at 3:30 in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

First up in Round 3 of the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship is Waterford and Donegal at Walsh Park from 1:30pm.

At 2pm it’s Galway versus Laois, and Dublin take on Kildare.

Meanwhile, it was mostly uneven scorelines yesterday in the All Ireland Camogie Championship with Tipperary smashing Limerick by 7-18 to 0-06

Wexford dominated Down by 7-12 to 0-07.

Cork hammered Dublin 4-22 to 0-05.

Kilkenny dispatching of Derry 4-17 to 0-07.

Waterford beat Antrim 3-18 to 1-08.