Tipperary’s Beibhin Butler has impressed with an amazing performance at the World Senior Women’s Canoe and Junior Kayak Freestyle classes.

The Presentation Secondary Clonmel student finished 4th in the Canoeing and 5th in the Kayak over the weekend in Nottingham.

Beibhin is the first Irish athlete to reach both Canoeing and Kayaking finals at a World Series.

Still a junior Beibhin is a member of the Clonmel based South East Freestyle Club.