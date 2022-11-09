Tipp to the fore in Horse Racing Ireland nominations

Tipperary is well represented in the shortlist for this year’s Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

In all there are seven categories with the winners to be decided by a ballot of the Irish racing media.

Killenaule jockey Jake Coen is nominated in the Emerging Talent category.

Ballydoyle based Aidan O’Brien and Paddy Twomey – who trains out of Golden – are included in the Flat Award nominees.

Rachael Blackmore from Killenaule is among the National Hunt Award nominees

In the Flat Achievement Award category Ballylooby jockey Nathan Crosse is joined by Fethard trainer Willie Browne.

Finally the nominees in the Point to Point Awards include Clonmel born jockey Liz Lalor.

A total of 36 nominations have been made for the awards which will be presented at a ceremony in Dublin on December 5th.