Tipp footballers slip past Limerick in Templetuohy

The Tipperary senior footballers edged a relatively tight McGrath Cup encounter with Limerick in Templetouhy on Sunday afternoon. Paul Kelly’s side had four points to spare over the Treaty County, ultimately scoring a 1-11 to 0-10 victory.

The sides traded blows closely in a first-half which ended with Tipperary one point to the better, the Premier leading by 0-05 to 0-04. However, a second-half goal handed Tipp the initiative, allowing the home side to take control in Templetuohy. They would eventually extend their lead out to four, steering the ship home steadily with a string of late scores.