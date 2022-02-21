Tipp FM launch new sports award in association with Talbot Hotel

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month with the Talbot Hotel Clonmel is a new sports awards in county Tipperary that will run across the year.

With a multitude of sports played in the county these awards give listeners the chance to nominate someone that is starring at their chosen sport or has made an immense contribution in a particular month.

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving of this month’s award, email the details to [email protected]

Nominees will be announced each Monday on ‘Extra Time’ and this month listeners can also nominate a volunteer in sport that has improved the lives of those involved in sport.

Our sports panel will then select the Tipp FM sports star of the month with the winner receiving an engraved piece from John Quirke jewellers.

The monthly winner for February will be announced on Extra Time on Monday the 10th of March.

Get your nominations in to [email protected] now for ‘The Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month’ with the Talbot Hotel Clonmel (formerly the Clonmel Park Hotel’).