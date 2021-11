Tipp to face Waterford in 2022 Munster Senior Football Q/F

Tipperary’s senior footballers will start their 2022 Munster Championship campaign against Waterford next year, after the draws were made yesterday.

A win against the Déise would set up a Munster semi-final against either Limerick or Clare.

Cork and Kerry will meet in the other semi-final.

The full details for each of the provinces can be found below:

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Sligo, London v Letrim, Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals

Roscommon v Sligo/New York, London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter-Finals

Tipperary v Waterford, Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals

Kerry v Cork, Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary round

Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals

Donegal v Armagh

Antrim v Cavan

Monaghan v Down

Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone

Semi-finals

Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan

Monaghan/Down v Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone

Leinster Senior Football Championship

First round

Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford

Quarter-finals

Dublin v Offaly/Wexford

Meath v Laois/Wicklow

Kildare v Louth/Carlow

Westmeath v Longford