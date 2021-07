Tipp are under no illusions as to the challenge they face in their Munster Under 20 hurling semi-final tonight.

Having got past Waterford after extra-time in their quarter-final the Premier will now face the All Ireland champions.

The winners will face Limerick who overcame Clare last night on a final score of 1 -27 to 17 points.

Semple Stadium is the venue for the 7.30pm throw-in, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM, thanks to Specsavers, Thurles.