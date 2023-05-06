Tipp face Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Munster championship

It’s a massive day for the Tipperary senior hurling team as they look for another big win on the road.

Liam Cahill’s side travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork in the Munster championship, with throw-in set for 7pm.

Both teams are looking for a second win in a row, which would help put one foot into the All-Ireland series.

Only one team has ever not made the top 3 in Munster finishing on four points and former Tipp goalkeeper Ken Hogan says the win today would be massive for either side:

“That’s the incentive for both teams, Tipp had the win against Clare, Cork had the win last week against Waterford.

“The funny thing about Cork last week was Patrick Collins was a very busy goalkeeper plus the fact that Damian Cahalane cleared a ball off the line with a sort of a miracle save, so I think there’s plenty of scores to be got in Cork.

“I wouldn’t like a total shootout but I would like to think that Tipperary would have the capacity to get the green flags to win the game.”

The Premier will be looking to make up for last year’s loss to the Rebels in the championship, where Cork ran out 12-point winners in Semple Stadium.

A crowd of over 35,000 is expected to be at the game this evening and Ken Hogan believes a quick start will be key for Tipp:

“Cork are a confident team. If they build up momentum with their home crowd, they do fine, but I think i’s Tipp’s job to quell that influence of the crowd as well. So, if we get a good start, I think this Cork team could be under a little bit of pressure to win.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.