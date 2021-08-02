Tipp coach sees team in a good place for the rest of the championship

Tipp will do all they can to bring Camogie success back to the county according to senior team coach Denis Kelly.

His side beat Wexford in Semple Stadium with a marker laid down early, as a Cáit Devane goal in the fourth minute followed by a Róisín Howard green flag in the first quarter meant Tipp set the tone in Thurles.

The second half was nip and tuck with Ereena Fryday making a big impact from the bench before two late goals sealed the deal.

Tipperary will meet Waterford and Kilkenny will play Wexford in a quarter-final double header on Saturday, August 21st at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while Cork and Galway received byes to the semi-final stages.

Speaking after the Wexford game Tipp coach Denis Kelly said victory leaves his side in a good place for the rest of the championship.

“Overall, we had great girls there, like Sarah Delaney starting there on the back line, she hadn’t started before and had a good game as well.

“So, overall, we’re delighted and we’re learning all the time about our panel and we know when we get to Croke Park, we’re going to need 20 plus to beat the big teams that are up there.

“At least we’re giving ourselves a chance at a semi-final spot, and after that we can do no more, if we get a quarter final, so be it, we’ll start getting ready for it straight after this.”