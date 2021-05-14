Tipp Camogie XVs named for National League openers against Cork

The teams have been named for Tipperary’s National Camogie League opening games tomorrow.

Bill Mullaney’s senior side face a trip to Cork at 2pm tomorrow in Division 1, with 2020 All-Stars Áine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy making up the spine of the back-line.

Eleven clubs are represented, with three of the starting 15 from Clonoulty/Rossmore, and two each from Drom-Inch and Borris-Ileigh.

The Tipperary senior side lines out as follows:

The Tipp intermediate side also face Cork in Drom in the first round of the League tomorrow at 2pm.

The team will line out as follows: