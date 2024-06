The Tipperary Senior camogie team will be looking maintain top spot in their qualifying group this afternoon.

After an unbeaten start to their chamionship campaign, Denis Kelly’s side sit in pole position in group 1, two wins away from gauranteed qualification to the knockout stages.

They come up against a poor Limerick side, who are coming into the game with three straight losses and only ahead of last place Antrim on score difference.

Throw in at 2pm today in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale