Tipp camogie side looking for knockout League victory over Offaly

Tipperary take on Offaly in the National Camogie League quarter-final this afternoon.

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Callan, and we’ll have live updates from that game on Tipp FM this afternoon.

A cruciate knee ligament injury has ruled Tipperary corner back Clodagh Quirke out of action for the remainder of the season.

The Clonoulty Rossmore player says Tipp’s performances against Cork and Waterford give them reason to be positive:

“Against Cork, it was the first day out. You can play panel matches in-house, but not being able to play other challenge matches, it was hard to know where you’re at. We learned a lot against Cork and definitely again against Waterford. We got to see a few more players coming in off the bench too.

“So hopefully that will stand to us against Offaly this weekend.”

Clodagh was speaking to Shane Brophy on Across The Line here on Tipp FM, back on Friday evenings from 6pm.

