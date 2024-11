It was a successful night for Tipp Boxer Shauna O’Keeffe yesterday

The Clonmel women made the walk in London for her fourth professional bout.

she moves to 4-0 with 3KO’s with a 2nd round stoppage of Bojana Libiszewska

Shauna had her down twice in the 1st round before the end came in the 2nd

The fight took place on a card hosted by world famous promoter Frank Warren at The Brewery venue on Chiswell Street in London.