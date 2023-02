Tipperary took on Galway in the National Camogie League opener this afternoon.

Division 1A action got underway at the county’s camogie grounds, the Ragg, where Tipp beat Galway in the first round of the camogie league.

Joint captain Karen Kennedy opened the game with a goal in the first four minutes and from there it was from strength to strength for Denis Kelly’s side.

The full-time score was Tipp 4-9 Galway 1-9

Tipperary will take on Dublin next as the league progresses.