Tipp basketball player to represent Ireland this weekend

Thurles basketball star Gráinne Dwyer will be back representing Ireland in Europe this weekend.

She’s been included in the Irish 3×3 squad which will compete at the FIBA (pr: FEE-BA) Europe Cup Qualifiers in Romania, with places in September’s Europe Cup finals in Paris at stake.

They’re in Pool A with both games on Saturday against Romania and Sweden.

Gráinne has already represented the Irish 3×3 team at the 2015 European Games, finishing 8th overall.

The women’s and men’s teams will be the first Irish sides to compete internationally due to an enforced absence of overseas games during the pandemic.