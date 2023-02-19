Tipp athletes excel at the National Senior Indoor Track & Field Championships

Two Tipp athletes took home bronze and gold at the National Senior Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Katie Bergin of Moyne AC won bronze, and Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC won gold in the 200-meter final yesterday afternoon in Dublin.

Both girls set new personal bests: Sharlene recorded 23.61 seconds and Katie recorded 24.54 seconds.

Elsewhere at the Championships, a number of other Tipperary athletes excelled.

With a leap of 11.35 meters, Emma O’ Neill of Carrick-on-Suir AC took home silver in the triple jump.

Lucy Fitzgerald of Tipp Town AC came in fifth place with a leap of 10.86 meters.

With a time of 22.30 seconds, Padraig Hassett of Nenagh Olympics placed fifth in the men’s 200-meter final.

Miriam Daly of Carrick-on-Suir AC advanced to today’s 400-meter final by placing second with a time of 55.52 seconds in the semifinal.

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC’s David Ryan also advanced to the 400-meter final for men after placing second in his semifinal in a timing of 48.85.