Time, date and venue set for Mullinahone’s All-Ireland Final

The fixture details have been announced for Mullinahone’s All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final.

The Tipperary champions face St Jude’s of Dublin on Saturday week, February 5th at Baltinglass GAA grounds in Wicklow in a 1.30pm throw-in.

The side, managed by Tipperary All-Ireland winner Paul Kelly, have beaten the Cork, Kerry and Galway champions on their way to the All Ireland Final.

Paul spoke to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM. The chat can be heard below from the 15.50 mark.