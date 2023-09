There’s a massive game in the county senior hurling championship this evening.

Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg meet in Borrisoleigh at 5pm in their preliminary quarter-final clash.

The winner goes into the last eight whilst the loser will see their season ended at the preliminary quarter-final stage for a second year running.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM from 5pm with thanks to REA Eoin Dillon, Nenagh.