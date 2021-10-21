Thurles Plays Host to a 7 Race Card Today

Racing returns to Thurles this afternoon with a seven-race jumps card.

The feature of the day is the 3.30 – the ‘He’llberemembered’ Hurdle – featuring only six runners including entrants from trainers Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.

Anne Marie Cullen of Thurles Racecourse also says there’s a local hope in that race:

“A local winner would be great here with Ray Hackett’s Nibblers Charm. He steps up to three miles. He’s coming from a yard where the horses are in flying form at the moment. He won’t have to far to travel from in Toomevara so I suppose that would be a popular one. It’s always nice to have a local winner of a big one.”

The action gets underway at 1.15pm in Thurles.