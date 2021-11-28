Thurles and Loughmore prepare for battle once more in Dan Breen replay

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney meet again this afternoon in the senior hurling final replay.

It’s two weeks since the sides played out a 2-17 to 0-23 draw in Semple Stadium.

2016 All-Ireland winning manager with Tipperary, Michael Ryan, will be on co-commentary duty for Tipp FM this afternoon.

He says it’s still too close to call, and may come down to who can learn more from the drawn game. His chat with Shane Brophy on Friday’s Across The Line can be heard here, starting at 11.15:

Throw-in is at 3.15 in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here with thanks to Kevin O Leary Group Clonmel, Home for Opel in Tipperary.

Elsewhere today, Moyne/Templetuohy will be representing Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate hurling quarter-final.

They take on Kerry side Kilmoyley in Templetuohy, with a 2pm throw-in.

The winners today will go on to the semi-final to take on Smith O’Brien’s of Killaloe or Dunhill of Waterford.

Before that, the County Junior B Football Final takes place in Borrisoleigh.

That sees Aherlow taking on Nenagh Éire Óg, with throw-in at half-past-12.

This fixture was made famous in the early nineties as the two sides contested the Tipperary under 21 football final, with the video of ‘Effin’ Eddie Moroney’s commentary going viral.

Yesterday, Tipperary Junior A hurling champions Skeheenarinky secured a comprehensive victory in the Munster Junior Quarter Finals.

They beat Tralee Parnells in Tralee by 1-22 to 0-8.

While Ballina are County Under 19A football champions, after beating Clonmel Commercials in the final by 0-7 to 0-6.