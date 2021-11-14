Thurles & Loughmore head for Dan Breen replay after thrilling draw

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney must do it all again to decide the winner of the Dan Breen Cup after a thrilling drawn game today.

Two Denis Maher goals in the first half put Thurles into a commanding position, and they entered half time up by four points.

Loughmore ate their way back into the lead in the third quarter, and the game went one way and the other in the last 10 minutes.

A Liam McGrath point equalised the game in the last minute of injury time after Ronan Maher pointed a free from his own ’65’ metre line.

It finished Thurles Sarsfields 2-17 to Loughmore Castleiney’s 0-23.

Loughmore are back in action in the County Football final next Sunday against Clonmel Commercials, with the hurling final likely to be fixed for a fortnight’s time.

