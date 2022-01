Thurles CBS are looking to reach a first Harty Cup final since 2015 this afternoon.

They take on Limerick powerhouse Ardscoil Rís in the semi-final at 1pm in Nenagh.

Thurles were 12 point winner over Cashel in the quarter finals whilst Ardscoil beat Midleton by five points to reach the last four.

The other semi-final also throws-in at 1pm and sees De La Salle take on St. Joseph’s Tulla in Mallow.