After suffering defeat in the Harty Cup final, Thurles have bounced back winning their All-Ireland quarter-final in Ratheniska this afternoon.

They defeated Dublin side Coláiste Eoin 2-17 to 2-14 with Bill Flanagan and Robbie Ryan providing the goals for the Tipp side.

Thurles will now play Presentation Athenry in the last four whilst Cashel Community School will play St. Kieran’s College in their semi-final.