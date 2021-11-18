Three Tipperary players included in Munster squad for upcoming tour of South Africa

Three Tipperary players have been named in Munster’s squad for their upcoming tour of South Africa.

Ben Healy, Jake Flannery and Diarmuid Barron are all part of Johann Van Graan’s 29-man squad.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for the URC games with the Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions.

More players are expected to join the squad in the coming days.

Munster squad:

Backs

Neil Cronin, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Seán French, Matt Gallagher, Mike Haley.

Forwards

Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan.