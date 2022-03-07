Three Tipperary men included in Munster squad for South African tour

Three Tipperary men are on the Munster plane to the Southern Hemisphere.

Coach Johann Van Graan has named his 33-man squad for Munster’s two game tour of URC games in South Africa.

Cashel forward Diarmuid Barron, Kilruane’s Ben Healy and Bansha’s Jake Flannery are all included in the travelling squad.

Munster take on Vodacom Bulls this Saturday before taking on the Emirates Lions the following Saturday.

Munster squad for trip to South Africa:

Forwards (17): Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Chris Cloete, Mark Donnelly, John Hodnett, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Keynan Knox, Eoin O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs (16): Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Dan Goggin, Mike Haley, Ben Healy, Aran Hehir, Calvin Nash, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.