All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action this afternoon as the regular season reaches the final four games.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond sit in 3rd place ahead of their home game with Ballymena whilst Cashel, who are in fifth, have a massive away game with 4th place Barnhall.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel are in 4th place and welcome third place Skerries to Ardghaoithe.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.