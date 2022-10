Three Tipperary teams are in action today for matchday 2 of the new AIL season.

In Division 2A, Nenagh are looking to carry on their good form when they welcome MU Barnhall to New Ormond Park whilst Cashel look to bounce back from an opening day defeat to Navan when they welcome UL Bohemian to Spafield.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel have a long away trip to Tyrone to play Omagh Academicals.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.