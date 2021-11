Three Tipperary schools remain in the hunt for the Harty Cup (Under 19A hurling) after today’s knockout action.

Thurles CBS ran out comfortable winners over Our Lady’s Templemore, winning 3-17 to 0-11 in Littleton.

Cashel Community School overcame St Flannan’s of Ennis by 0-16 to 1-12 in Cashel, while Nenagh CBS beat North Mon of Cork City by 2-14 to 1-13 in Nenagh.

Today’s winners progress to the quarter finals, scheduled for early January.