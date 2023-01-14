All three Tipp AIL teams in action this afternoon

All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond will be hoping for a similar result to last week as they play Navan once again, this time away in Meath at 2,30pm.

At the same time in Dublin, Cashel are on the road as they face a Blackrock side who they drew with in Spafield last weekend.

Then at 3.15pm in Division 2C, Clonmel take on Sundays Well with the Tipperary side hoping to continue their good form.

Clonmel won the reverse fixture at home in December 26-5 however first team manager Joe Winston isn’t expecting an easy outing today:

“We expect a backlash from them because they are second bottom in the table.

“They’ll feel they probably didn’t play anywhere near as well as they could up in Clonmel.

“As I say, we are expecting a backlash off them so we have to be ready for that and keep our patience and keep our shape and detail going and hopefully come out with a win.”