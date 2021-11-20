Three county football finals taking place in Tipperary today

A busy weekend of Gaelic Football in Tipperary gets underway this afternoon with three finals down for decision.

First up at 1pm in Dundrum, the county Under 19B football final takes place.

That sees Cappawhite Gaels taking on Upperchurch-Drombane.

At 1.30pm in Sean Treacy Park, the Tom Cusack cup final will be contested between Aherlow and Rockwell Rovers.

Meanwhile, the Junior A football final takes place in Kilcommon at 2pm.

That sees North side Ballina taking on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

The winner of that game will play in the Tipperary Intermediate football championship in 2022.