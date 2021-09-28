Teams were drawn for upcoming hurling clashes last night

The draws for a number of games in the various hurling championships were made last evening.

Killenaule will go up against Loughmore Castleiney in the County Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter final on Friday October 8th at 7.30 in Semple Stadium.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM, analyst JJ Kennedy said neither side would have wanted to go down this route.

“It’s probably, given their football commitments, it’s probably the last thing that they’re, well they’re both heavily involved in the football, but for Loughmore, I think it’s probably the last thing they would have wanted to get drawn in that one.

“But it is what it is and they have to face it, I think they’ll be fancied probably to beat Killenaule in that.”

The Senior Hurling relegation semi-finals also take place that weekend with Moycarkey Borris and Roscrea meeting on Sunday October 10th in Holycross at 2 while Eire Óg Annacarty and Holycross Ballycahill meet in Clonoulty on the Saturday at 3.

Moving on to the Seamus Ó Riain Cup where Lorrha-Dorrha take on Newport on Saturday 9th in Nenagh at 3 while the following day Burgess meet Sean Treacy’s in Templederry.

On the weekend of October 17th the Seamus O’Riain Cup quarter finals will be played. The draw has pitted Templederry Kenyons against Gortnahoe Glengoole, Clonakenny go up against Cashel King Cormacs, Killenaule face Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields meet St Marys.