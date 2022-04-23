Team for today’s Tipp V Limerick camogie Senior Quarter Final

The team for today’s meeting of Tipp and Limerick in the camogie Senior Quarter Final has been announced.

Bill Mullaney announced the details yesterday evening ahead of the 5pm throw in:

Aine Slattery has been selected for goals with Julieanne Bourke the joint captain, Mary Ryan, and Eimear Loughman making up the back line.

Ciardha Maher, and Aoife McGrath go to the wings with Caoimhe Maher center back.

Niamh Treacy joins Grace O’Brien also joint captain in mid-field.

Roisin Howard wears number 11 with Casey Hennesssey and Jenny Grace making up the half forward line.

Claire Hogan, Cait Devane, and Clodagh McIntyre complete the outfit for todays game.