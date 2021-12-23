Team costs for Tipperary inter-county teams up 14% in 2021

Expenses on preparing Tipperary inter-county teams for championship action was on the rise in 2021.

Tipperary GAA spent €890,581on team costs for the year, a year in which the senior hurling team were eliminated at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage whilst the senior footballers were beaten by Kerry in the Munster semi-final.

This figure was a 14% increase on the €778,713 spent on team expenses in 2020.

However, Tipperary’s figures were just the third largest in Munster, behind Cork who spent over €1.2 million and Limerick who spent €1.3 million on team expenses in 2021.

Overall, Tipperary GAA is in a surplus of over €300,000 for 2021, with county board secretary Tim Floyd previously describing the financial position of the county board as the best it’s been in a few years.