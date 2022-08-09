McGeever part of Irish European Aquatic squad

A Tipperary swimmer has been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Aquatics Championships.

Olympian and Ballina native Finn McGeever is part of the 17-strong Irish squad travelling to Rome for the event.

The 21-year-old will have a busy week in Italy, representing Ireland in a number of events across the week including the 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, 200m butterfly and more.

The championships get underway on Thursday, with McGeever competing in his final event, the 400m freestyle on Wednesday August 17th.