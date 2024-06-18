The Irish team – including Tipperary’s Finn McGeever – have finished 7th in the final of the 4×200 Freestyle relay at the European Aquatic Championships in Serbia.

The quartet of McGeever, Evan Bailey, Cormac Rynn and Jack Cassin put on an excellent performance coming home almost a second quicker than their morning swim in 7:17.97.

Speaking after the final in Belgrade the Ballina man – who is the only remaining member from the team that qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – was happy with how they performed.

“I’m delighted with that; we moved it on again tonight and got a faster time overall so I’m really happy. I sound like a broken record but I’m just really proud of the young lads that are here today.”